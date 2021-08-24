Tuesday, August 24, 2021Back to
Realme C21Y entry-level smartphone launched in India: Check out its price, features and specs

The Realme C21Y, which will be available in two storage variants, is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports reverse charging as well.


FP TrendingAug 24, 2021 19:08:15 IST

Realme has launched a new entry-level smartphone named the Realme C21Y in India. The smartphone is a part of the company's C series and rivals the likes of the Samsung Galaxy F02s, Redmi 9 Power, Micromax In 2b, and more.

Realme C21Y features, specs

The Realme C21Y comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T610 processor. The phone comes in two RAM and storage options: 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Realme C21Y has a fingerprint scanner at the back, and gets facial recognition tech, too. Image: Realme

On the photography front, the smartphone comes with three rear cameras: a 13 MP main camera with PDAF and up to 4x zoom, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP monochrome lens. The front camera is a 5 MP unit. The phone comes with support for several features such as Super Nightscape Mode, Chroma Boost feature, AI beauty, HDR mode, portrait mode and Filter, time-lapse and more.

The Realme C21Y is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports reverse charging. It runs Realme UI based on Android 11. The phone also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, and facial recognition.

Additionally, it comes with Bluetooth version 5.0, A-GPS, Micro-USB, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM card slots and a microSD card slot.

Realme C21Y price, availability

The Realme C21Y is priced at Rs 8,999 (3 GB/32 GB) and Rs 9,999 (4 GB/64 GB) and will be available to buy as part of its first sale on August 30 via realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels.

It will be available in Cross Blue and Cross Black colours.

