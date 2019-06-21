tech2 News Staff

Realme C2 (Review) was launched in India back in April along with Realme 3 Pro (Review). Now Realme C2 is going on sale today on Flipkart and Realme.com starting 12.oo pm. Realme C2 is a budget smartphone that sports a 6.1-inch display. It comes with dual rear camera and a 5 MP camera on the front. It is the first time that the brand will be selling the 2 GB + 32 GB storage variant of Realme C2.

Realme C2 pricing and offers

Realme C2 comes in three storage variants where the base variant of 2 GB+ 16 GB storage is priced at Rs 5,999. The other two storage variants of the smartphone are priced at Rs 6,999 for 2 GB + 32 GB variant and Rs 7,999 for 3 GB+ 32 GB storage variant.

One more storage variant was added to this lineup last week which costs Rs 6,993 for 2 GB+ 32 GB storage. Buyers can also get these devices from the offline stores if they miss the chance to get it online on this flash sale.

The sale for Realme C2 will begin at 12.00 pm today on Flipkart and Realme.com.

In terms of colour variants, Realme C2 is just available in two variants—Diamond Blue and Diamond Black.

Moving on to the offers, on the purchase of Realme C2 from Realme.com, you can get 10 percent SuperCashback of up to Rs 1, 000. In addition to this, the buyers will also get Jio offers worth Rs 5,300. On Flipkart, customers will get no cost EMI option with a five percent discount if the purchase is made via Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Realme C2 specifications and features

The Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, it is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core Helio P22 processor. Running the device is Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.

For photography, the Realme C2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which comprises a 13 MP and a 2 MP sensor. For selfies, the device is equipped with 5 MP AI camera. The phone's rear camera also supports 80fps/480p slow motion videos.

The Realme C2 has a triple camera slot, and support AI facial unlock. Fuelling the device is a 4,000mAh battery.

