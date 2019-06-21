Friday, June 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme C2 to go on flash sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com

The company has introduced new 2 GB + 32 GB storage variant of Realme C2 which is priced at Rs 6, 993.

tech2 News StaffJun 21, 2019 09:56:02 IST

Realme C2 (Review) was launched in India back in April along with Realme 3 Pro (Review). Now Realme C2 is going on sale today on Flipkart and Realme.com starting 12.oo pm. Realme C2 is a budget smartphone that sports a 6.1-inch display. It comes with dual rear camera and a 5 MP camera on the front. It is the first time that the brand will be selling the 2 GB + 32 GB storage variant of Realme C2.

Realme C2 pricing and offers

Realme C2 comes in three storage variants where the base variant of 2 GB+ 16 GB storage is priced at Rs 5,999. The other two storage variants of the smartphone are priced at Rs 6,999 for 2 GB + 32 GB variant and Rs 7,999 for 3 GB+ 32 GB storage variant.

Realme C2 to go on flash sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch LCD IPS display. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

One more storage variant was added to this lineup last week which costs Rs 6,993 for 2 GB+ 32 GB storage. Buyers can also get these devices from the offline stores if they miss the chance to get it online on this flash sale.

The sale for Realme C2 will begin at 12.00 pm today on Flipkart and Realme.com.

In terms of colour variants, Realme C2 is just available in two variants—Diamond Blue and Diamond Black.

Moving on to the offers, on the purchase of Realme C2 from Realme.com, you can get 10 percent SuperCashback of up to Rs 1, 000. In addition to this, the buyers will also get Jio offers worth Rs 5,300. On Flipkart, customers will get no cost EMI option with a five percent discount if the purchase is made via Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Realme C2 specifications and features

The Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, it is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core Helio P22 processor. Running the device is Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.

For photography, the Realme C2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which comprises a 13 MP and a 2 MP sensor. For selfies, the device is equipped with 5 MP AI camera. The phone's rear camera also supports 80fps/480p slow motion videos.

The Realme C2 has a triple camera slot, and support AI facial unlock. Fuelling the device is a 4,000mAh battery.

Also Read: Realme C2 review: Battery life is great and the price is competitive, but it still falls short on value

tags
Loading...


Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Nokia 2.2

Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Galaxy M10 vs Redmi 7: Best entry-level phones compared

Jun 11, 2019
Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Galaxy M10 vs Redmi 7: Best entry-level phones compared

science

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019