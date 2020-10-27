FP Trending

Realme C17 is expected to be launched in India in late November or earlier December. The launch time frame is revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma who said that the smartphone will be unveiled in the country provided there are no last-minute changes. Replying to a query on Twitter, he also revealed that the device may be launched with the X7 series. According to a report in Gizbot, following its release in Bangladesh, the phone was recently spotted on Realme India's support page along with some Realme IoT products, suggesting an imminent launch.

Provided there are no last moment changes, the Realme C17 is set for launch late November or early December in India.#Realme #RealmeC17 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 26, 2020

The IoT products included Realme 10,000 mAh Power Bank 2i, Realme 20,000 mAh Power Bank 2, Realme Smart Bulb, Realme Smart Plus, Realme Smart Camera 360, Realme Watch S, and the Realme Selfie Tripod.

possible — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 26, 2020

The Realme C17 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display (1,600 x 720 pixels) with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 90 percent screen to body ratio. The device comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and dual-SIM.

The smartphone runs on Realme UI on top of Android 10. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor and has 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It sports an LCD multi-touch display has 128 GB UFS 2.1 ROM.

The Realme C17 has a 13 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP Macro lens and a 2 MP B&W lens. For selfie, the smartphone comes with an 8 MP In-display front camera.

The device supports 1,080P/ 30 fps video recording and 720p/ 30fps video recording. It has eight different types of selfie photography function including portrait mode, timelapse, panoramic view etc.

The phone has a massive 5,000 mAh battery and supports reverse charging as well.