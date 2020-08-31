Monday, August 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme C15 to go on sale today at 8 pm: Specifications, pricing and features

Realme C15 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and houses a 6,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffAug 31, 2020 09:29:12 IST

Realme C15 debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999. It will be available for purchase today on Flipkart and the company's website at 8 pm.

The smartphone was launched alongside Realme C12 and Realme Buds Classic.

Realme C15 pricing, availability

Realme C15 comes in two storage variants. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999, and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 10,999. It comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour variants.

Realme C15 to go on sale today at 8 pm: Specifications, pricing and features

Realme C15

The smartphone will go on its first sale today at 8 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C15 specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display that has a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. Realme C15 is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.

Realme C15 comes with a 13 MP AI quad-camera setup at the back. This camera setup placed in a square-shaped camera module includes a 13 MP primary lens, a 2 MP portrait lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP lens that company calls a "retro lens".

The smartphone houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme

Realme C12, C15 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the livestream

Aug 18, 2020
Realme C12, C15 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the livestream
Realme C12, C15 Launch Event highlights: Realme C15 priced starting Rs 9,999, Realme C12 priced at Rs 8,999, Realme Buds Classic at Rs 399

Realme

Realme C12, C15 Launch Event highlights: Realme C15 priced starting Rs 9,999, Realme C12 priced at Rs 8,999, Realme Buds Classic at Rs 399

Aug 18, 2020

science

COVID-19 asymptomatics: Why some people contract and recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection unscathed

COVID-19 asymptomatics: Why some people contract and recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection unscathed

Aug 31, 2020
COVID-19 affects men, women differently: A look at the factors behind gender-specific health impacts

COVID-19 gendered impacts

COVID-19 affects men, women differently: A look at the factors behind gender-specific health impacts

Aug 28, 2020
Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

The Sun

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

Aug 26, 2020
Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Europa

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Aug 24, 2020