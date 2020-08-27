tech2 News Staff

Realme C15 debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999. It will be available for purchase today on Flipkart and the company's website at 12 pm.

The smartphone was launched alongside Realme C12 and Realme Buds Classic. To recall, Realme is now hosting a Realme Youth Days sale on Amazon, Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C15 pricing, availability

Realme C15 comes in two storage variants. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999, and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 10,999. It comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour variants.

The smartphone will go on its first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C15 specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display that has a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. Realme C15 is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.

Realme C15 comes with a 13 MP AI quad-camera setup at the back. This camera setup placed in a square-shaped camera module includes a 13 MP primary lens, a 2 MP portrait lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP lens that company calls a "retro lens".

The smartphone houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.