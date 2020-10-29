tech2 News Staff

Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, Realme launched the Realme C15 in India a few months back at a starting price of Rs 9,999. Now the company has launched a Qualcomm Edition of the smartphone in India. The new model is powered by a Snapdragon 460 processor and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage. The Mediatek models also come in the same storage variants.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in two storage variants. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 10,999.

In terms of colours, you will get Power Blue and Power Silver colour variants.

The smartphone will be available for purchase today (29 October) at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

As a part of the launch offer, you can buy the 3 GB RAM variant for Rs 9,499 and the 4 GB RAM variant a Rs 10,499.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition specifications

The new Qualcomm Edition comes with the same specifications as the MediaTek variant except for the processors. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display that has a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. Realme C15 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.

Realme C15 comes with a 13 MP AI quad-camera setup at the back. This camera setup placed in a square-shaped camera module includes a 13 MP primary lens, a 2 MP portrait lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP lens that company calls a "retro lens".

The smartphone houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.