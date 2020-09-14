Monday, September 14, 2020Back to
Realme C12 with a 6,000 mAh battery will go on sale today at 8 pm on Flipkart

Realme C12 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffSep 14, 2020 08:56:55 IST

Realme launched Realme C12 along with Realme C15 and Realme Buds Classic earphones in India recently. Realme C12 will go on sale today in India at 8 pm on Flipkart.

Realme C12 pricing, availability

The Realme C12 comes in one storage variant – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – which is priced at Rs 8,999. It is available in Power Blue and Power Silver colour variants.

Realme C12

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C12 specifications

The Realme C12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen that has a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of camera, Realme C12 sports a triple camera that houses a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it comes with a 5 MP camera on the front.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


