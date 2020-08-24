tech2 News Staff

Realme launched Realme C12 along with Realme C15 and Realme Buds Classic earphones in India last week. Realme C12 will go on its first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Realme C15 comes at a starting price of Rs 9,999 and will be available for purchase on 27 August.

The company has also announced that it will host a Realme Youth Days sale starting today (24 August) on Amazon, Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C12 pricing, availability

The Realme C12 comes in one storage variant – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – which is priced at Rs 8,999. It is available in Power Blue and Power Silver colour variants.

Are you all set to explore the mega power of the biggest battery in the segment? The #realmeC12 is up for sale tomorrow, get yours only on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart. Head here: https://t.co/8dzDeopPy6 pic.twitter.com/HjekZ0DQvp — realme (@realmemobiles) August 23, 2020



The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C12 specifications

The Realme C12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen that has a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of camera, Realme C12 sports a triple camera that houses a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it comes with a 5 MP camera on the front.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.