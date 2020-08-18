Tuesday, August 18, 2020Back to
Realme C12, C15 Launch Event LIVE Updates: Expected to feature 6,000 mAh battery, quad-camera setup

tech2 News StaffAug 18, 2020 11:51:40 IST

Along with the Realme C12 and Realme C15, the company will also be launching the Realme Buds Classic earphones in India today.

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Realme C12 will sport a 13 MP quad-camera setup

  • 12:07 (IST)

    Since last one week, Realme has been teasing the launch of the Realme C12 and Realme C15 smartphones

    The company has already confirmed that Realme C12 and Realme C15 will feature a 6.5-inch display.

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Realme launched the Realme C11 in India last month

    Realme C11 comes in one storage variant that offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and houses a 5,000 mAh battery.

  • 11:43 (IST)

    Welcome to the liveblog!

    Realme is launching two new C-series smartphones in India today – Realme C12 and Realme C15. Stay tuned for live updates from the launch event..

Realme is hosting an event today at 12.30 pm IST to launch two new C-series smartphones in India – Realme C12 and Realme C15. Last month, Realme launched the Realme C11 in the Indian market.

The event will be live-streamed on Realme's offical YouTube channel.

Along with the Realme C12 and Realme C15, the company will also be launching the Realme Buds Classic earphones in India today.

Realme C15

Realme C12, Realme C15, Realme Buds Classic: What to expect?

The Realme Buds Classic will likely be the standard wired earphones with a 3.5 mm jack. From what Realme's teasers suggest, the earphones will come in just one colour option – black.

In a number of teasers, Realme has already confirmed that the Realme C12 and Realme c15 will feature a 6.5-inch display with a dewdrop notch on top. The smartphones will sport a 13 MP quad-camera setup, which will include a 2 MP black and white lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

Fuelling the Realme C12 and Realme C15 will be a 6,000 mAh battery. Both Realme C12 and Realme C15 will support reverse charging, the former will come with 10 W charging support and the latter with 18 W.

Further, powering the Realme C15 and Realme C12 will a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

We also know that the smartphones will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and will come in blue and white colour variants.



