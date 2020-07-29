tech2 News Staff

Realme launched the Realme C11 last week in India at a price of Rs 7,499. Today, the smartphone will be available for purchase at 12 pm on Flipkart and the company's website. The highlight of Realme C11 includes its MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme C11 pricing

Realme C11 comes in just one storage variant that offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 7,499. It comes in Rich Green and Rich Grey colour variants.

The smartphone will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme's website.

Realme C11 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS-matrix display with a resolution of HD+ (1600×720 pixels). It sports a 5 MP front camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Besides, Realme C11 has a 13 MP (f/2.2) dual main camera + 2 MP (portrait, f/2.4) with Super Nightscape night mode.

Powered by a Helio G35 chip, the phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It features a Bluetooth 5.0 module and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Running Android 10 OS with a Realmi UI interface, it comes with no fingerprint scanner.

Equipped with face unlock feature, Realme C11 weighs 196 grams.