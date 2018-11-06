A day after Realme's CEO Madhav Sheth hinted a hike in smartphone prices, the price of two of its smartphones, the Realme C1 and the Realme 2 have shot up.

The company is yet to formally announce the hike, but the product listings of both smartphones on Flipkart reveal an increase in price, soon after Flipkart finished its Diwali sale. The Realme C1 that was launched in India at Rs 6,999, sees a hike of Rs 1,000 making its price Rs 7,999. The Realme 2, which was launched for Rs 8,990, now sees a hike of Rs 500, taking its price up to Rs 9,499 for the variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB variant, on the other hand, is now priced at Rs 10,999.

In terms of specifications, the Realme C1 features a 6.2-inch notched display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage.

For optics, it sports a dual camera setup at the rear, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 2 MP sensor. At the front, there is a 5 MP camera for selfies. Fuelling the device is a 4,230 mAh battery.

As for the Realme 2, the smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the Realme 2 is powered by a 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, accompanied with Adreno 506. Also, for both variants of the device, the phone’s storage can be expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Realme 2 sports an 8 MP sensor up front, which comes with features like AI Beautification 2.0, Front Camera HDR, and Bokeh Mode. At the back is a dual camera setup, which is a combination of a 13 MP and a 2 MP sensor, accompanied by an LED flash.

The Realme 2 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo coupled with Oppo's custom ColorOS 5.1, and is powered by a sizeable 4,230 mAh battery.