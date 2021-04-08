Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Realme is hosting a virtual event in India today to launch the new Realme C series. The smartphone series is expected to include three smartphones: Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25. The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 pm IST and will be streamed live on Realme's YouTube channel and other social media platforms. Teasers on Realme's microsite confirm that the Realme C21, Realme C20 and Realme C25 will feature a square-shaped camera module, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The new Realme C series phones have already debuted in different markets. The Realme C20 has already been launched in Vietnam, Realme C21 was launched and went on sale in Malaysia and Realme C25 was recently unveiled in Indonesia.

Realme C20 expected specifications

Going by the specifications of the Vietnam variant, Realme C20 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display and will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, as confirmed by Realme, and will offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It is likely run on Realme UI based on Android 10.

In terms of photography, the smartphone will come with an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will come in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colour variants.

Realme C21 expected specifications

Realme C21 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It will also be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and will offer 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It will sport a 5 MP front camera.

Realme C21 is likely to come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10 W charging. It will come in Cross Blue and Cross Black colour variants.

Realme C25 expected specifications

Realem C25 is likely to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and offer 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. It is expected to run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.