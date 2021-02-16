FP Trending

Realme Buds Air 2 India launch is imminent as the TWS earbuds have appeared on the Realme Link app. The Realme Link app is an application that functions as a hub for Realme’s AIoT products. According to the GSMArena report, the Realme Link app screenshot shows the Buds Air 2 listed in the app’s Add device > Audio section along with the existing TWS earbuds. The image also shows the design of the Buds Air in Black color which looks identical to the Buds Air Pro.

Separately, the company's India chief Madhav Sheth shared a video on Twitter teasing the Realme Buds Air 2. The 45-second video shared by Madhav Sheth does not show any concrete details about the new earbuds but suggests some of their features. The video shows the earbuds to come with active noise cancellation (ANC) which wasn't present in the original Realme Buds Air.

I enjoy noise-free music which comes in with the Active Noise Cancellation feature.#NoiseOffrealmeOn pic.twitter.com/VUUqnWkBrp — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 15, 2021

In a separate tweet by a tipster, Ishan Agarwal, the upcoming TWS earphones will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Realme has reportedly partnered with EDM pop duo 'The Chainsmokers' for the earphones. This isn't the first Realme has teamed up with a famous DJ as the company in 2019 had partnered with Alan Walker for its first neckband-style Bluetooth earphones called Buds Wireless.

Looks like realme is partnering up with The Chainsmokers for their upcoming TWS Earphones! Interested to see what will happen with them on board. Apparently the slogan is "Noise Off" which means the product might feature ANC. #realme pic.twitter.com/MgOvehAbTy — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 11, 2021

According to the GSMArena report, the Buds Air 2 and will join other TWS earbuds with ANC that include the Buds Air Pro and Buds Air Pro Master edition.

While the specs on the Realme Buds Air 2 are scarce but thanks to FCC certification, the charging case of the TWS earphones is said to come with a 400 mAh battery.