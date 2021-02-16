Tuesday, February 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme Buds Air 2 with active noise cancellation to launch in India soon: Report

Realme has reportedly partnered with EDM pop duo 'The Chainsmokers' for the TWS earbuds.


FP TrendingFeb 16, 2021 17:15:00 IST

Realme Buds Air 2 India launch is imminent as the TWS earbuds have appeared on the Realme Link app. The Realme Link app is an application that functions as a hub for Realme’s AIoT products. According to the GSMArena report, the Realme Link app screenshot shows the Buds Air 2 listed in the app’s Add device > Audio section along with the existing TWS earbuds. The image also shows the design of the Buds Air in Black color which looks identical to the Buds Air Pro.

Realme Buds Air 2 with active noise cancellation to launch in India soon: Report

Realme Buds Air Pro

Separately, the company's India chief Madhav Sheth shared a video on Twitter teasing the Realme Buds Air 2. The 45-second video shared by Madhav Sheth does not show any concrete details about the new earbuds but suggests some of their features. The video shows the earbuds to come with active noise cancellation (ANC) which wasn't present in the original Realme Buds Air.

In a separate tweet by a tipster, Ishan Agarwal, the upcoming TWS earphones will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Realme has reportedly partnered with EDM pop duo 'The Chainsmokers' for the earphones. This isn't the first Realme has teamed up with a famous DJ as the company in 2019 had partnered with Alan Walker for its first neckband-style Bluetooth earphones called Buds Wireless.

According to the GSMArena report, the Buds Air 2 and will join other TWS earbuds with ANC that include the Buds Air Pro and Buds Air Pro Master edition.

While the specs on the Realme Buds Air 2 are scarce but thanks to FCC certification, the charging case of the TWS earphones is said to come with a 400 mAh battery.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme Narzo 30 series

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A are expected to launch in India soon: Report

Feb 16, 2021
Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A are expected to launch in India soon: Report
Realme UI 2.0 early access programme is now open for Realme 6, Realme C12 and other smartphones

Realme

Realme UI 2.0 early access programme is now open for Realme 6, Realme C12 and other smartphones

Feb 02, 2021
Realme X7 5G goes on its first sale today: Pricing, offers, specifications and features

Realme X7 5G

Realme X7 5G goes on its first sale today: Pricing, offers, specifications and features

Feb 12, 2021
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro launched in India at Rs 19,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively

Realme X7 series

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro launched in India at Rs 19,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively

Feb 04, 2021
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the event live

Realme X7 series

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the event live

Feb 04, 2021
Realme X7 series India launch highlights: ​Realme X7 5G is priced starting Rs 19,999, Realme X7 Pro 5G at Rs 29,999

Realme X7 series

Realme X7 series India launch highlights: ​Realme X7 5G is priced starting Rs 19,999, Realme X7 Pro 5G at Rs 29,999

Feb 04, 2021

science

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Magnets

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Feb 16, 2021
COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing, new cases appear to be more severe

COVID-19 in children

COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing, new cases appear to be more severe

Feb 16, 2021
Young star, orbiting exoplanets discovered in a 'river of stars' using TESS, Spitzer data

Exoplanets

Young star, orbiting exoplanets discovered in a 'river of stars' using TESS, Spitzer data

Feb 15, 2021
Guinea declares Ebola epidemic after first deaths since 2016, WHO launches ground survey

Ebola Epidemic

Guinea declares Ebola epidemic after first deaths since 2016, WHO launches ground survey

Feb 15, 2021