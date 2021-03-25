Thursday, March 25, 2021Back to
Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earphone's next sale date announced: All you need to know

The Realme Buds Air 2 come in black and white colour variants and are priced at Rs 3,299.


tech2 News StaffMar 25, 2021 09:28:48 IST

Last month, Realme launched the Buds Air 2 TWS earphones along with the Narzo 30 series. The earbuds went on sale for the first time on 2 March, however, since then, the Buds Air 2 weren't restocked again and buyers have been waiting for the next sale for the earphones to be announced. The wait is now over. On Wednesday, Realme confirmed that the Buds Air 2 next sale will take place on 30 March at 12 pm, on Flipkart and realme.com. The Realme Buds Air 2 come in black and white colour variants and are priced at Rs 3,299.

Read our review of the Realme Buds Air 2 here.

Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earphones next sale date announced: All you need to know

Realme buds Air 2

Realme Buds Air 2 specifications

The Realme Buds Air 2 comes with 10 mm diamond-class Hi-Fi drivers and support for active noise cancellation. With ANC on, it will offer 22.5 hours of playback and with ANC off, it will provide 25 hours of battery. A single earbud of the Buds Air 2 weighs 4.1 gm. The Buds Air 2 is powered by the new R2 chip and comes with support for Bluetooth 5.2

