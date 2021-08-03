FP Trending

Realme is soon expected to get into the laptop space and launch the Realme Book. The Realme laptop has been rumoured several times in the past and now it has been officially teased by the company. The new teaser reveals the colours that the laptop will come in.

Realme India's CEO, Madhav Sheth took to Instagram and posted an image of him carrying the Realme laptop. The image reveals that it will come in Blue and Grey colours. There are chances that this will be in addition to an unnamed third colour option.

The image also reveals that the laptop will come with a 180-degree hinge. From the looks of it, the Realme Book appears like a MacBook Air clone with a minimal design. This is also similar to the Mi Notebook design.

It is also suggested that more details on the laptop will be revealed during episode 28th of Ask Madhav. The episode could also include the announcement of the Realme Book launch date in India, which is still not revealed.

As for the specifications, not much is known. As per a report by 91 Mobiles, the laptop is rumoured to come with a 14-inch LCD display with a Full HD screen resolution. It is likely to be powered by 11th gen Intel processors and is highly expected to come with Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Other details remain unknown, including the price. However, the laptop is expected to fall under Rs 40,000.

Realme is also expected to launch its first tablet, purportedly called the Realme Pad too. It is expected to come with a slim, unibody aluminium design and come with a dual-tone finish. It is expected to be backed by a 7,100 mAh battery, get s 10.4-inch display, and be priced under Rs 22,000.