Realme Band with enhanced display, software features launched in India, now available for purchase online

A new weather update has been added which will automatically take your location from your phone via Realme Link app.


FP TrendingMay 22, 2020 17:30:35 IST

Realme Band, the company’s latest fitness tracker that comes with enhanced display and well-optimised features, is now available for sale in India on online shopping portals.

Realme band can be purchased by fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy consumers from Amazon.in and Flipkart.com. The updated Realme band is priced at Rs 1,499.

The latest version of the band will come with a higher display brightness that will provide a much better experience while it is being used under strong sunlight.

The fitness band’s UI has been revamped to render a clean and minimalistic look. “The new UI elements make the icons stand out even in direct sunlight, making it ideal for usage,” Realme said in a release.

Realme Band

 

The new weather update has been added which will automatically take your location from your phone via Realme Link app and give you real-time weather updates.

The display will be 0.96-inch and will feature a touch-button.

It will come with five unique dial faces that are built-in. You just need to select and change to your favourite Dial Face via the Realme Link app.

The updated Realme band will support nine sport modes – walking, running, yoga, cricket, hiking, spinning, climbing, biking and fitness.

“The Realme band features a dedicated Cricket Mode, which has been designed specially for India,” the company said. It will also come with IP68 rating which means that it is dirt, dust, sand and water-resistant.

The high precision PPG optical heart rate sensor will measure the real-time heart rate every 5 minutes. Apart from this, the device has Sleep Quality Monitor, and will also automatically remind you to move or take a walk, drink water at regular intervals.

The special 3-axis accelerometer sensor wakes up the display whenever you lift your wrist. Realme band can receive app notifications, including calls, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, Gmail, TikTok, YouTube, Messenger and SMS.

The band has a USB direct charge, meaning that you can directly plug in a USB port without needing any charging cable. The colour options are black, green, and yellow.

