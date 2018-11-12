As expected, Oppo sub-brand Realme has confirmed that it is raising the prices of its smartphones. For now, one variant of the Realme 2 and the Realme C1 see a price hike.

As per Realme, the price of the Realme 2 (3 GB RAM, 32 B storage) will go up from Rs 8,990 to Rs 9,499. The prices of the Realme 2 Pro and the 4 GB variant of the Realme 2 remain unchanged at Rs 13,990 and Rs 10,990 respectively. Starting today, the two Realme 2 phones will go on sale at 12 pm every Monday on Flipkart. The Realme 2 Pro will also follow the same pattern starting 16 November.

The Realme 2 C1 sees its price revised to Rs 7,999. It will also go on sale every Monday at noon on Flipkart.

The Realme 2 and Realme C1 are very similar, with both boasting of 6.2-inch HD+ displays and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 power. They also feature a similar rear camera setup featuring a 13 MP f/2.2 + 2 MP f/2.4 dual camera on the rear. The storage and RAM options differ, with the Realme 2 offering 3 GB/4 GB RAM and 32 GB / 64 GB of storage. The C1 only offers 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of storage. The front cameras also differ, with the Realme 2 offering an 8 MP f/2.2 unit while the C1 offers a 5 MP f/2.2 unit.

Both phones feature a 4,230 mAh battery.

The Realme 2 Pro features a slightly larger 6.3-inch display, but at a much higher FHD+ resolution. It’s also powered by the more powerful Snapdragon 660 chip and offers 4/6/8 GB RAM variants with up to 128 GB of storage. The cameras are a 16 MP f/1.7 on the rear and a 16 MP f/2.0 on the front. The battery is a 3,500 mAh unit.