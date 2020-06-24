Wednesday, June 24, 2020Back to
Realme announces new product strategy for India, will bring more AIoT, lifestyle products

The core product portfolio for Realme is smartphones which will not change anytime soon.


FP TrendingJun 24, 2020 11:34:31 IST

Realme is all geared up to enter the smart speaker market and also launch new smartwatches, high-end televisions and smart headphones in India.

The company's India CEO Madhav Sheth posted a note on the Realme fan community, highlighting the endeavours by the company.

Stating that he would be sharing his insights about "realme's new product strategy," Sheth revealed that Realme's long-term vision is to bring a more trendy and smarter lifestyle for every Indian, for which they have a new product strategy, '1+4+N', which is 1 Core product, 4 Smart Hubs, and N AIoT products.

(Also Read: Realme Buds Air Neo Review: Affordable, but not exceptional true wireless earbuds)

Realme smartwatch

A GSMArena report highlighted that being a smartphone brand, the core product portfolio for Realme is smartphones which will not change anytime soon.

With the core remaining the same, they will pair smartphones with the Realme Link app to manage the company's current and future AIoT products.

As per the report, the SmartHub includes four product categories. These include Smart TV, Smart Watch, Smart Earphones, and Smart Speaker. Sheth said the company will unveil a smart speaker very soon along with smartwatches, high-end TVs, and smarter headphones.

As for N, the report cites Sheth in saying it refers to the company’s commitment to bring new AIoT and lifestyle products including car chargers, smart locks etc.

XDA Developers reported that Sheth also highlighted Realme's plans to strengthen its workforce in India and expand its reach to Tier 4 and Tier 5 towns. The company also plans to increase its local workforce strength to 10,000 by the end of the year and hire over 5,000 sales team members to reach the towns.

As per the report, the company may soon start manufacturing some of its AIoT products in the country as part of the 'Make in India' initiative.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


