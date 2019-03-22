tech2 News Staff

The Realme 2 Pro, the Chinese OEM’s budget smartphone managed to grab attention last year with its near bezel-less display, good battery backup, decent camera and above all its affordable price tag. Realme introduced its first smartphone in the Indian market in May 2018 and within a year the company showed off more than six devices all in the budget segment.

While the Chinese manufacturer has managed to offer a few value for money phones, to lure it user-base Realme has come up with bonanza sale.

The Mobile Bonanza Sale, as it is called, will begin on 25 March and continue till 28 March. The four-day sale will run on e-commerce portal Flipkart, Amazon, Realme’s own e-store and offline stores as well.

During the sale, Realme’s budget smartphones Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 and the newly launched Realme 3 will get discount offers.

The new Realme 3 will go on its third sale on 26 March via Flipkart and Realme’s official website. The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base variant and an Axis Bank credit or debit card will be able to get you an additional Rs 500 off during the sale period. The Radiant Blue colour variant of the phone will also go on sale for the first time during the sale. The Realme 3 features a 6.22-inch HD+ display, Helio P70 processor and dual rear cameras.

Moving on, the Realme 2 Pro will be up for grabs at Rs 11,990 for the base version during the four-day sale. The discount offer will be available on Flipkart, Realme’s website and in offline stores. The Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with minimal bezels, a reliable Snapdragon 660 SoC and up to 8 GB of RAM. It employs dual rear cameras and packs a 3,500 mAh battery.

The budget smartphone Realme U1 will also see discount during the Mobile Bonanza sale. The smartphone will get a discount of Rs 1,000 and will be available from Rs 9,999. The offer will be available on Amazon, Realme’s site and offline stores. As per reports, the Realme U1 recently received a price cut of Rs 1,000. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 11,999. Similar to the Realme 3, it packs in a Helio P70 processor. It features a 6.3-inch display, 3,500 mAh battery and a 25 MP front-facing camera.

