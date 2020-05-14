FP Trending

Realme is introducing a long-term beta programme for Realme UI on the Realme X2 Pro (Review) smartphone. This programme will allow users to explore the latest developments in Realme UI.

The beta program will “finally take the road to Android 11” with the Realme X2 Pro. Through it, the company wants to decide if these features will be officially implemented to Realme UI.

However, all Realme users will not get a chance to participate in the programme. Users must apply by 18 May and the company will announce the names of selected users on its website by 22 May.

The programme, which will run for approximately a year, has been divided into two phases — closed beta and Android 11 Early Access Beta. There are only 100 seats available.

Eligibility criteria for the beta programme

Those who want to take part in the programme should be tech-savvy, especially in terms of smartphones, and have experience in beta testing. Besides this, they should be able to commit to the beta for approximately a year and provide their own feedback and insights on the new features on a timely manner.

What will users get?

Those who complete the program will receive special OTA update permission with all the latest developments and features. They will also get early access to Android 11.

How to apply

Users who are interested in joining the beta programme need to visit this link . Once they have access to the website, they must fill a form. Interested users will have to write a post on the community on any topic of their interest to be selected for the program.

Realme recently launched the Narzo smartphone series in India — Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. Both devices are game-centric and feature a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Realme Narzo 10A (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant) is available for Rs 8,499. The 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of Realme Narzo 10 is available at a cost of Rs 11,999.