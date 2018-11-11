Realme recently raised the prices of two of smartphones due to rising input costs forced by the depreciating rupee. That said, the company has now decided to commit itself to users by announcing that it will now publish a monthly update roundup on its website, detailing which devices will be updated together with details of the various patches.

This month, Realme is pushing out updates to all its existing devices including the Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro and the Realme C1. The biggest improvement here though comes for the Realme 1 which gets ColorOS 5.2 Beta.

As far as the Realme 1 is concerned, an OTA update is being rolled out immediately to ready the device for the future ColorOS 5.2 update. This will be followed up by another update on 16 November with the ColorOS 5.2 Beta software that includes fixes for developer options’ flashing, single-swipe notification dismisses and a headset icon. The public update is expected to arrive later on 25 November.

The Realme C1 and the Realme 2 meanwhile are due to receive the November security patch with no timeline stated for receiving ColorOS 5.2 yet. Realme does state that users of the Realme 2 and C1 have not been forgotten and will receive the ColorOS 5.2 update in due course but just not as soon as the Realme 1.

The flagship Realme 2 Pro is also expected to receive an update for ColorOS 5.2 Beta on 20 November but there might be a slight delay on that as well. There no word on the public version of ColorOS 5.2 releasing anytime soon for the phone.