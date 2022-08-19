FP Staff

Realme launched the 9i 5G as the company's latest affordable smartphone. The handset comes with a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The smartphone comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion technology that adds virtual RAM in order to improve app responsiveness. It also gets a vintage CD design with a reflective texture.

We take a look at the specifications, pricing and launch offers that Realme is offering with the 9i 5G.

Realme 9i 5G: Specifications

The Realme 9i 5G comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display which supports a refresh rate of 90Hz and 400 nits of brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone gets an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

For the cameras, the Realme 9i 5G gets a triple rear camera. The primary camera is a 50MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 2MP telephoto and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

The Realme 9i 5G gets up to 128GB storage expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/AGPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include magnetic induction sensor, light, proximity, and acceleration sensors.

The Realme 9i 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W Quick Charge technology. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Realme 9i 5G: Price and launch offers

The Realme 9i 5G will come in two variants one 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The base variant comes in at Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Realme is offering the phones with a discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC cards, with an effective price of Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

The Realme smartphone will go on sale on August 24 at 12PM and will be available in Metallica Gold, Rocking Black, and Soulful Blue colour options.