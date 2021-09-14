Tuesday, September 14, 2021Back to
Realme 8i with MediaTek Helio G96 chipset to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com

Realme 8i comes with a 50 MP triple rear camera setup and offers up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffSep 14, 2021 10:52:43 IST

Realme launched a few new products in India last week, including two smartphones: Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G. Realme 8i will go on its first sale today in India, whereas Realme 8s 5G is already available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme.com. The highlights of Realme 8i include the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, a 120 Hz refresh rate display and a 50 MP triple rear camera setup.

Realme 8i

Realme 8i

Realme 8i pricing, availability, sale offers

Realme 8i comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is Rs 15,999. It will be available in Space Black and Space Purple colour variants.

It will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com and offline retail stores.

Realme 8i specifications

Realme 8i features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone also comes with a dynamic refresh rate with six levels that include 30 Hz, 48 Hz, 50 Hz, 60 Hz, 90 Hz, and 120 Hz. Realme 8i runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and offers up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It will also come with Realme's Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology that brings 5 GB of additional memory.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. As for selfies, Realme 8i comes with a 16 MP punch hole camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

