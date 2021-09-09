tech2 News Staff

Realme has launched four new products in India today that include Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G, Realme Pad and Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker. For those who don't know, Realme Pad is the company's first tablet in India. According to Realme, Realme 8s 5G is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by MediaTek 810 chipset.

Realme 8i comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is Rs 15,999. It will be available in Space Black and Space Purple colour variants.

It will go on sale on 14 September at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com, and major offline retailers in the country.

Realme 8s 5G also comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999 and the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. It will come in Universe Blue and Universe Purple colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale on 13 September at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com, and major offline retailers.

Buyers can get a discount of Rs 1,000 via HDFC Bank cards on the purchase of Realme 8i. On the other hand, customers can get a discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank cards on the purchase of Realme 8s 5G.

Realme Pad (Wi-Fi only) 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant (Wi-Fi+ 4G) variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ( Wi-Fi+ 4G) variant is priced at Rs 17,999.

The tablet comes in Real Gold and Realme Grey colour variants. The Wi-Fi+ 4G variants will be available for purchase on 16 September at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com, and major offline retailers. The availability Wi-Fi variant is not announced yet.

Buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards whereas they can get a Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 1,799 and will be available in Metal Black and Electronic Blue colour variants. Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 1,099 and will come in Classic Black and Dessert White shades. Both the speakers will be available for purchase on 15 September at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers.

Realme 8i specifications

Realme 8i features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone also comes with a dynamic refresh rate with six levels that include 30 Hz, 48 Hz, 50 Hz, 60 Hz, 90 Hz, and 120 Hz. Realme 8i runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and offers up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It will also come with Realme's Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology that brings 5 GB of additional memory.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. As for selfies, Realme 8i comes with a 16 MP punch hole camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

Realme 8s 5G expected specifications

Realme 8s 5G sports a 6.5-inch display that also offers a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is claimed to be the first smartphone in the world to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It will offer up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 13 GB with Dynamic RAM Expansion. The smartphone will be 8.8 mm thick and 191 grams in weight. It offers up to 128 GB of internal storage.

It sports a triple rear camera that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome portrait sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it also features a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W Dart Charging.

Realme Pad specifications

The tablet features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display that offers 2,000x1,200 pixel resolution. It runs on Android 11 based Realme UI. Realme Pad is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB internal storage. It has an aluminum body and weighs 440 grams.

As for the camera, the tablet sports an 8 MP camera on the front. It houses dynamic speakers powered by Dolby Atmos.

Realme Cobble Bluetooth speakers specifications

Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker comes with a 5 W dynamic bass boost driver and supports stereo pairing over Bluetooth and comes with three preset equalisers. The speaker also comes with a super-low latency game mode for a better gaming experience. It comes with support for Bluetooth v5 connectivity and features a Type-C charging port.

The Cobble speaker comes with a 1,500 mAh battery that is said to offer nine hours of battery on a single charge. The speaker also comes with an IPX5 build.

Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker specifications

The Bluetooth speaker comes with a 3 W dynamic driver and Bass Boost+ enhancement. It also includes three preset equalisers and features touch controls. In terms of connectivity, it supports Bluetooth v5 and sports a USB-C charging port. It offers up to 6 hours of battery and weighs just 113 grams.