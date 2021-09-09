Thursday, September 09, 2021Back to
Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G, Realme Pad India to launch today in India at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Realme 8s 5G will be powered by MediaTek 810 chipset and Realme 8i will be powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.


tech2 News StaffSep 09, 2021 10:32:06 IST

Realme is set to launch four new products in India today at 12.30 pm. These products include Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme Pad and Realme Power Cobble Bluetooth speaker. Notably, Realme Pad will be the company's first tab in India. Realme has confirmed that Realme 8s 5G will be powered by MediaTek 810 chipset and Realme 8i will be powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. As per the company, Realme 8s is the first phone "in the world" to be powered by MediaTek 810 processor.

Realme Pad. Image: Realme

Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme Pad launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm. To catch the livestream, viewers and visit the company's social media handles and YouTube page. You can also get all the live updates by tapping on the livestream link embedded below.

Realme 8i expected specifications

Realme has confirmed that Realme 8i will feature a 6.6-inch display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and offer up to 6 GB of RAM. It will also come with Realme's Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology that will bring 5 GB of additional memory.

In terms of camera, a tweet by tipster Debayan Roy (@gadgetsdata) revealed that the smartphone might come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. As for selfies, Realme 8i is likely to come with a 16 MP punch hole camera.

The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

Realme 8s expected specifications

Realme 8s is claimed to be the first smartphone in the world to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It will offer up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 13 GB with Dynamic RAM Expansion. The smartphone will be 8.8 mm thick and 191 grams in weight.

It is likely to sport a 64 MP quad rear camera and a 90 Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W Dart Charging.

Realme Pad expected specifications

The company has revealed that the upcoming tablet will come with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ screen that offers an 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. In addition to this, the Realme microsite also confirms that it will be 6.9 mm thick and will come with a USB-C port on the left edge. In terms of colour, Realme Pad will come in gold and grey colour variants.

As per a report by GSMArena, Realme Pad is likely to come with two 8 MP cameras (front and rear), a microSD card slot and a 7,100 mAh battery. It was spotted on Geekbench that revealed that it might come with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage onboard. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and run on Android 11. Realme Pad is likely to come with support for stylus.

