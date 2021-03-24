Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

After OnePlus announced its OnePlus 9 Series smartphones Tuesday, Realme is hosting a launch event in India to unveil its own flagship smartphones – the Realme 8 series. The Realme 8 series is expected to include two smartphones: Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. Drip-feeding the new smartphones' features, like it does each time, Realme has also revealed that the Realme 8 Pro will feature a 108 MP quad rear camera setup, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera and it will come in an Infinite Blue colour variant.

The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm IST and will be streamed LIVE on Realme's social media channels.

After today's launch, the Realme 8 series will be available for purchase for the first time starting Wednesday, 25 March on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro expected specifications

Both Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro will run on Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and an "ultra-fast fingerprint scanner". Realme 8 Pro will be available in an Infinite Blue colour variant.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro will come with support for 50 W fast charging that can fully charge the phone in 47 minutes.

Tipster Gadgetdada has revealed that Realme 8 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset. The Pro model is expected to come with a 4,500 mAh battery and a quad-camera setup that includes 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP.