Realme launched Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro in India yesterday (24 March). The two handsets will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme's website. The highlights of Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro include Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 that offers Global Theme Color, 3 styles of dark mode, icon customisation, subtitle stitching, realme share and more. In addition to the Realme 8 series, the company also launched Realme Smart Scale and Realme Smart Bulb at the launch event.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro pricing, availability, sale offers

Realme 8 comes in three storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999, and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 16,999. It comes in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black colour variants.

8’s sale time!

Take the Leap to Infinity and bring home the #realme8series with up to ₹1500 Off*. Get 10% Instant Discount on ICICI Credit Cards and EMI transactions in the sale today at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX and @Flipkart. *T&C Applyhttps://t.co/0398tuk9BG pic.twitter.com/kjJP8kQKW3 — realme (@realmeIndia) March 25, 2021

Realme 8 Pro comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. It will be available in Infinite Blue, Infinite Black and Illuminating Yellow colour variants.

The two smartphones will go on sale today at 12 pm on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme will offer an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank credit cards on the purchase of both smartphones.

Realme 8 specifications

Realme features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 that comes with features like security shield, private space, subtitle stitching, realme share, dual-mode music share and more. It also comes with Global Theme Color, 3 styles of dark mode and icon customisation.

It features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait lens.

It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports a 30 W Dart Charge.

Realme 8 Pro specifications

Realme 8 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Snapdragon 720G and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Realme 8 Pro also runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 108 MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP B&W lens. The camera comes with a new Tilt-shift mode that offers customisable bokeh effect and time-lapse video. It also offers Super Nightscape mode, new Starry mode and more. The smartphone features a 16 M front camera.

It comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 50 W SuperDart charge.