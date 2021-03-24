tech2 News Staff

Realme has finally launched the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro smartphones in India today. The two smartphones come with a quad rear camera setup and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Realme 8 Pro comes with a 108 MP quad-camera setup and punch hole display. The two handsets will debut with the new Realme UI 2.0 that comes with features like security shield, private space, dual mode music share and more. In addition to the smartphone, the company also launched two AIoT products today – Realme Smart Scale and Realme Smart Bulb.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro pricing, availability, sale offers

Realme 8 comes in three storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999, and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 16,999. It comes in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black colour variants.

Presenting #realme8series with 108MP Infinite Clarity Camera and a 16.3cm (6.4’’) Super AMOLED Fullscreen. The 8.1mm Super-slim & Light Smartphone is powered with a 50W SuperDart Charge to power up your experience. Sale at 12 PM, tomorrow.#DareToLeaphttps://t.co/0398tu2yd6 pic.twitter.com/Cv3Xx6arQx — realme (@realmeIndia) March 24, 2021

Realme 8 Pro comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. It will be available in Infinite Blue, Infinite Black and Illuminating Yellow colour variants.

The two smartphones will go on sale tomorrow (25 March) at 12 pm on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme will offer an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank credit cards on the purchase of both smartphones.

Realme Smart Scale, Smart Bulb pricing and availability

Realme Smart Scale is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available for purchase on 30 March at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

1st sale at 12 PM, 30th March on https://t.co/n3vAbwuqXx, @Flipkart & @AmazonIN. pic.twitter.com/c0GYw2bakY — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) March 24, 2021

Realme Smart Blub comes in two variants. The 9 W variant will cost you Rs 799 and the 12 W variant will be available at Rs 999.

Realme 8 specifications

Realme features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 that comes with features like security shield, private space, subtitle stitching, realme share, dual mode music share and more. It also comes with Global Theme Color, 3 styles of dark mode and icon customisation.

It features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait lens.

It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports a 30 W Dart Charge.

Realme 8 Pro specifications

Realme 8 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Snapdragon 720G and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Realme 8 Pro also runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 108 MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP B&W lens. The camera comes with a new Tilt-shift mode that offers customisable bokeh effect and time-lapse video. It also offers Super Nightscape mode, new Starry mode and more. The smartphone features a 16 M front camera.

It comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 50 W SuperDart charge.

Realme Smart scale features

The smart scale can inform users which body part needs more work and can detect 16 health-related data points. The Realme smart scale can connect to 4 smartphones simultaneously and offers 360-day battery life.

Realme Smart Bulb features

Realme has also announced a Smart Bulb with support for Alexa and Google Assistant. It comes in 12 W and 9 W variants.