Monday, March 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro confirmed to launch on 24 March, pre-booking for the smartphones begins today

From 15 March to 24 March, Realme is also hosting an Infinity Sale for the Realme 8 series on Flipkart and Realme.com


tech2 News StaffMar 15, 2021 11:45:41 IST

Realme has confirmed that it will officially announce the new Realme 8 series on 24 March. The company has already confirmed that the Pro variant – Realme 8 Pro – will feature a new 108 MP primary camera technology, which the company unveiled last month. The Realme 8 series is expected to include two smartphones – Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. The launch event is scheduled for 7.30 pm IST and will be live streamed on Realme's official social media channels. From what we know so far, the Realme 8 series smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, 8 GB RAM, Android 10 OS, and more.

Realme 8 series: Infinity sale

Starting today, 15 March, Realme is also hosting an Infinity Sale for the Realme 8 series on Flipkart and Realme.com. The sale will go on till 22 March. During the Infinity sale, Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro smartphones will be available for pre-booking against a payment of Rs 1,080. Users pre-booking the phones will also be eligible for special discounts and gifts.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro confirmed to launch on 24 March, pre-booking for the smartphones begins today

Realme 8 Pro will come with 108 MP camera technology.

To pre-book from realme.com, users can login to the website and click on the Realme 8 series banner. Users will then be redirected to the page with a section that says 'Infinity sale: Live Now'. From here, the Realme 8 series phones can be pre-booked.

Users who pre-book the smartphones will have to pay the balance amount on 25 March between 12 noon to 11.59 pm.

Realme 8 Pro to sport 108 MP primary camera: All we know

Earlier this month, Realme unveiled its new 108 MP camera technology, which will be seen on the new Realme 8 Pro. The new 108 MP camera uses Samsung's ISOCELL HM2 sensor, which is 1.52-inch in size and offers 12,000 x 9,000 effective resolution. Realme says that this technology also brings 9-in-1 pixel binning tech that produces better quality images. The sensor also comes with a Smart ISO feature that automatically selects the most suitable ISO according to the setting for optimising picture quality and reducing noise simultaneously.

The new camera tech also includes in-sensor zoom technology that focuses on capturing sharp and clear images. According to the company, "In Realme 8 Pro’s camera, 3x mode activates a new In-sensor Zoom, which will only use the 12 MP mapped with the zoomed part to generate an image. The imaging process is faster because of the smaller size on the 12 MP photo, enabling Realme 8 Pro to take eight 12 MP photos in a row and then input them into the clarity enhancement algorithm to further increase the image clarity."

In addition to this, the 108 MP camera will now "starry time-lapse" on a smartphone. According to the company, "It just takes 480 seconds to shoot 30 photos and then to generate a 1-second time-lapse video."

The new tilt-shift photography feature allows users to capture a miniature landscape image where the algorithm will focus on one part of the image blurring the background. This is a kind of bokeh effect for landscape images. This feature can also capture time-lapse videos.

For portrait shots, Realme has introduced three different features. The Neon portrait feature will add a "dream-like" filter by emphasising the bokeh spots in the backdrop. Dynamic Bokeh portrait feature will put a hazy background giving a "sense of speed". The AI Colour portrait feature retains the colours of the human body in the image while making the soundings black and white.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme

Realme unveils 108 MP camera technology with new starry mode, portrait modes and more

Mar 02, 2021
Realme unveils 108 MP camera technology with new starry mode, portrait modes and more
Realme to unveil new 108 MP camera technology today at 3 pm IST: How to watch it live

Realme

Realme to unveil new 108 MP camera technology today at 3 pm IST: How to watch it live

Mar 02, 2021
Realme 6i, Narzo 10 start to receive early access to Realme UI 2.0 update

Realme UI 2.0

Realme 6i, Narzo 10 start to receive early access to Realme UI 2.0 update

Mar 02, 2021
Realme Narzo 30A to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme Narzo 30A

Realme Narzo 30A to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com

Mar 05, 2021
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com

Mar 04, 2021
Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12 GB RAM launched in China

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12 GB RAM launched in China

Mar 05, 2021

science

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Physical Distancing

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Mar 15, 2021
Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Warming World

Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Mar 11, 2021