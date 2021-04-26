tech2 News Staff

Last month, Realme launched the Realme 8 series – Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro – in India. The Realme 8 Pro was launched in Infinite Blue and Infinite Black colour variants, both of which went on sale on 25 March for the first time. However, at the launch event, a third colour variant, i.e. Illuminating Yellow, for the Realme 8 Pro was also announced, which will be available for purchase for the first time starting today, 26 April. The sale will take place on Flipkart and realme.com and will kick off at 12 pm IST.

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow pricing

The pricing for the Illuminating Yellow colour variant will remain the same as the other Realme 8 Pro variants. To recall, Realme 8 Pro comes in two configurations: the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999.

Realme 8 Pro specifications

Realme 8 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Snapdragon 720G and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Realme 8 Pro also runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 108 MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP B&W lens. The camera comes with a new Tilt-shift mode that offers customisable bokeh effect and time-lapse video. It also offers Super Nightscape mode, new Starry mode and more. The smartphone features a 16 M front camera.

It comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 50 W SuperDart charge.