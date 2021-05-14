tech2 News Staff

Realme launched its Realme 8 series that includes Realme 8, Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro in India last month. The company has now decided to slash the prices of Realme 8 by Rs 500. On Flipkart, Realme 8 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 14,499, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is available at Rs 15,499 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 16,499.

Realme 8 specifications

Realme features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 that comes with features like security shield, private space, subtitle stitching, realme share, dual mode music share and more. It also comes with Global Theme Color, 3 styles of dark mode and icon customisation.

It features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait lens.

It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports a 30 W Dart Charge.