tech2 News Staff

Realme launched Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro (Review) in India recently. The two smartphones come with a quad rear camera setup and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Realme 8 Pro comes with a 108 MP quad-camera setup and punch-hole display. The two handsets will debut with the new Realme UI 2.0 that comes with features like security shield, private space, dual-mode music share and more. Today, Realme 8 6 GB RAM + 128 storage variant will go on the first sale at 12 pm on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme 8 pricing, availability, sale offers

Realme 8 comes in three storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999, and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 16,999. It comes in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black colour variants.

Realme will offer an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank credit cards on the purchase of both smartphones.

Realme 8 specifications

Realme features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 that comes with features like security shield, private space, subtitle stitching, realme share, dual mode music share and more. It also comes with Global Theme Color, 3 styles of dark mode and icon customisation.

It features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait lens.

It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports a 30 W Dart Charge.