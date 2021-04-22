Thursday, April 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 8 5G to launch today in India at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Realme 8 5G will come with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and up to 128 GB storage that is expandable up to 1 TB.


tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2021 09:37:48 IST

Realme will launch the 5G variant of Realme 8 in India today at 12.30 pm. To recall, the company launched Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro (Review) in India recently at a starting price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 17,999. As per a teaser on Flipkart, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, 128 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1 TB and a 90 Hz refresh rate display.

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8 5G launch: How to watch it live

The event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. To watch the livestream, you can visit the company's YouTube channel and other social media handles. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates.

Realme 8 5G expected specifications

The Realme 8 5G is expected to come with a Full HD+ punch hole display, which could support a 90 Hz refresh rate. The handset could get up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage that will be expandable up to 1 TB. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

As for the cameras, there could be support for four rear ones with a 64 MP main snapper, much like the 4G variant of the Realme 8.

The smartphone is most likely run Android 11 with Realme UI 2.1 on top. The design is likely to be similar to the Realme 8 4G. It will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8 5G Flipkart teaser confirms MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset ahead of the official launch

Apr 15, 2021
Realme 8 5G Flipkart teaser confirms MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset ahead of the official launch

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021