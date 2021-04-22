tech2 News Staff

Realme will launch the 5G variant of Realme 8 in India today at 12.30 pm. To recall, the company launched Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro (Review) in India recently at a starting price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 17,999. As per a teaser on Flipkart, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, 128 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1 TB and a 90 Hz refresh rate display.

Realme 8 5G launch: How to watch it live

The event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. To watch the livestream, you can visit the company's YouTube channel and other social media handles. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates.



Realme 8 5G expected specifications

The Realme 8 5G is expected to come with a Full HD+ punch hole display, which could support a 90 Hz refresh rate. The handset could get up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage that will be expandable up to 1 TB. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

As for the cameras, there could be support for four rear ones with a 64 MP main snapper, much like the 4G variant of the Realme 8.

The smartphone is most likely run Android 11 with Realme UI 2.1 on top. The design is likely to be similar to the Realme 8 4G. It will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.