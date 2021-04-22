12:54 (IST)
Realme 8 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate
tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2021 12:55:01 IST
Realme 8 5G to come with 128 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1 TB) and a 90 Hz refresh rate display.
highlights
12:54 (IST)
Realme 8 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate
12:53 (IST)
Realme 8 5G is just 8.5 mm thick
12:50 (IST)
The Realme 8 5G comes in two colour variants
12:48 (IST)
Our first look at the Realme 8 5G
12:44 (IST)
Madhav Sheth answers the often asked question: Why do we need 5G phones when the network isn't ready? Sheth says he wants Realme users to be future-ready. Besides, he points out that 5G chipsets are not just about the network but the latest nano chip processors.
12:41 (IST)
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth is now addressing the event
12:33 (IST)
The Realme launch event is now live and comedian Kenny Sebastian has opened the event, and it's made our week!
12:30 (IST)
The launch event will be live any minute now Watch the livestream here:
12:03 (IST)
Realme 8 5G will be powered by MediaTeK Dimensity 700 chipset
12:02 (IST)
Realme has already confirmed that the Realme 8 5G will use the latest Realme UI 2.0
11:53 (IST)
Realme is launching a new 5G variant of the Realme 8 The launch event will kick of at 12.30 pm IST. Stay tune to the LIVE blog for pricing and other details from the event.
Realme is hosting a launch event today to launch the new Realme 8 5G smartphone in India. In March, Realme launched the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro smartphones in India. Today's launch will solely be dedicated to the 5G variant of the Realme 8 smartphone. Ahead of the event, Realme has already teased that the Realme 8 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, 128 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1 TB) and a 90 Hz refresh rate display.
