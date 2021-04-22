Thursday, April 22, 2021Back to
Realme 8 5G launch highlights: Priced starting Rs 14,999, first sale on 28 April

tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2021 13:12:30 IST

Realme 8 5G to come with 128 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1 TB) and a 90 Hz refresh rate display.

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Realme 8 5G with up to 8 GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC launched in India, priced starting Rs 14,999- Technology News, Firstpost

    The Realme 8 5G comes in two RAM configurations: 4 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM.

  • 13:09 (IST)

    Realme has also teased that it will be the first to release a smartphone sporting the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Realme has also announced the 'Illimunating Yellow' variant of the Realme 8 Pro 5G

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Realme 8 5G pricing

    4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 14,999

    8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 16,999

    First sale on 28 April at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Revisiting the Realme 8 5G specifications

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Realme 8 5G comes with the new Realme UI 2.0

  • 13:03 (IST)

    The Realme 8 5G comes with DRE technology, which is popularly known as virtual RAM tech

  • 13:02 (IST)

    Realme 8 5G has up to 1 TB expandable storage

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Realme 8 5G has a side mounted fingerprint sensor

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Realme 8 5G sports a 48 MP quad camera setup

  • 12:58 (IST)

    Realme 8 5G comes with 5,000 mAh battery

    It comes with 18W quick charge.

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC

    It uses ARM Mali G57 GPU

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Realme 8 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate

  • 12:53 (IST)

    Realme 8 5G is just 8.5 mm thick

  • 12:50 (IST)

    The Realme 8 5G comes in two colour variants

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Our first look at the Realme 8 5G

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Madhav Sheth answers the often asked question: Why do we need 5G phones when the network isn't ready?

    Sheth says he wants Realme users to be future-ready. Besides, he points out that 5G chipsets are not just about the network but the latest nano chip processors. 

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Realme CEO Madhav Sheth is now addressing the event

  • 12:33 (IST)

    The Realme launch event is now live and comedian Kenny Sebastian has opened the event, and it's made our week! 

  • 12:30 (IST)

    The launch event will be live any minute now

    Watch the livestream here:

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Realme 8 5G will come with up to 128 GB storage, which will be expandable up to 1 TB

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Realme 8 5G will be powered by MediaTeK Dimensity 700 chipset

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Realme has already confirmed that the Realme 8 5G will use the latest Realme UI 2.0

  • 11:53 (IST)

    Realme is launching a new 5G variant of the Realme 8

    The launch event will kick of at 12.30 pm IST. Stay tune to the LIVE blog for pricing and other details from the event.

Realme is hosting a launch event today to launch the new Realme 8 5G smartphone in India. In March, Realme launched the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro smartphones in India. Today's launch will solely be dedicated to the 5G variant of the Realme 8 smartphone. Ahead of the event, Realme has already teased that the Realme 8 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, 128 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1 TB) and a 90 Hz refresh rate display.

Realme 8 5G expected specifications

The Realme 8 5G is expected to come with a Full HD+ punch hole display, which could support a 90 Hz refresh rate. The handset could get up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage that will be expandable up to 1 TB. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

As for the cameras, there could be support for four rear ones with a 64 MP main snapper, much like the 4G variant of the Realme 8.

The smartphone is most likely run Android 11 with Realme UI 2.1 on top. The design is likely to be similar to the Realme 8 4G. It will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.



