Realme is soon to launch the 5G variant of the Realme 8 in India. After being teased by the company recently, the Realme 8 5G has now been teased on Flipkart, which will be its exclusive e-commerce partner. The Flipkart listing throws light on the confirmed specs of the device. It is revealed that the Realme 8 5G will be the first phone to get the recently-unveiled MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. This corroborates the recent teaser by Realme on Twitter.

We are pioneers of presenting Trendsetting Tech in the industry & @MediaTekIndia has been a partner in achieving a lot of these milestones.

We are back again with another ‘1st’ as we become the 1st brand in India to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Processor in our smartphone. pic.twitter.com/zCuk7CgUzk — realme (@realmeIndia) April 14, 2021

The smartphone is also confirmed to come with 5G support and is touted to become the most affordable budget 5G smartphone in India, cheaper than the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Review). However, a launch date hasn’t been revealed yet.

Realme 8 5G expected specifications

The Realme 8 5G is expected to come with a Full HD+ display, which could support a high refresh rate. It is also expected to feature a punch-hole. The device could get up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage.

As for the cameras, there could be support for four rear ones with a 64 MP main snapper, much like the 4G variant of the Realme 8.

The smartphone is expected to come with fast charging capabilities and most likely run Android 11 with Realme UI 2.1 on top. The design is likely to be similar to the Realme 8 4G.