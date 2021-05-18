Tuesday, May 18, 2021Back to
Realme 8 5G 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and comes with 128 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffMay 18, 2021 11:12:07 IST

Realme launched Realme 8 5G in India last month at a starting price of Rs 14,999. The Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset and comes with up to 8G RAM. The Realme 8 5G features a handful of different specifications compared to its non-5G sibling. The only evident similarity between the two is the familiar moniker and the 5,000 mAh battery. The company has launched a new 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant that will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8 5G pricing and availability

Realme 8 5G comes in three configurations. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999, the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is available at Rs 14,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 16,999. It comes in Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black colour variants.

Both the variants will go on sale today at 12 pm Flipkart.

Realme 8 5G specifications

Realme 8 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It comes with 128 GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 1 TB. The Realme 8 5G comes in two RAM configurations: 4 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM. The smartphone also uses the DRE technology, which essentially uses the free memory in the phone as "virtual RAM".

For photography, the Realme 8 5G uses a a 48 MP quad-camera setup. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Fuelling the smartphone is 5,000 mAh battery, which comes with support for 18W fast charger. The smartphone also comes with an 18W charger in the box.

