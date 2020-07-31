Friday, July 31, 2020Back to
Realme 6i to go on its first sale today at 12 pm: Pricing, availability, specifications, more

Realme 6i's highlights include a 4,300 mAh battery with 30 W flash charge, a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, and a 90 Hz display.


tech2 News StaffJul 31, 2020 09:32:07 IST

Realme launched the new Realme 6i smartphone in India last week. Today, 31 July, the smartphone will be available for purchase for the first time.

The highlight of the smartphone includes its 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30 W flash charge, a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and a 6.5-inch 90 Hz display.

Realme 6i is part of the Realme 6 series, which already includes Realme 6 (Review) and Realme 6 Pro (Review).

Realme 6i

Realme 6i pricing, availability

Realme 6i will be available for purchase on 31 July at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

The smartphone comes in two variants: A 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant, which priced at Rs 12,999, and a 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant that will cost you Rs 14,999.

 

The smartphone comes in Lunar White and Eclipse Black colour variants.

(Also read: Realme 6i and all upcoming Realme phones will not feature any of the 59 Chinese apps banned in India)

Realme 6i specifications

Realme 6i is powered by Mediatek Helio G90T chipset, it features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone offers up to 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

It comes with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

Realme 6i is fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support.

In terms of camera, Realme 6i sports a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 48 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2 MP depth and macro sensors. For selfies, the Realme 6i features a 16 MP selfie camera.

