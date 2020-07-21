Tuesday, July 21, 2020Back to
Realme 6i powered by Helio G90T chipset will be launched in India on 24 July

Realme 6i teaser confirms that it will feature a punch-hole camera on the front and a quad-camera setup at the back.


Jul 21, 2020

Realme is going to unveil Realme 6i in India on 24 July. The smartphone has been listed on Flipkart. Realme India chief executive officer Madhav Sheth today also confirmed the launch of the smartphone on social media.

He tweeted, “#realme6series is known for #ProCameraProDisplay, now let's welcome the "i" addition.”

The CEO on 19 July teased about the launch of the smartphone. He took to Twitter to inform that the Realme 6 series is performing well in the Indian market. He also shared the ratings of Realme 6 (Review) (4.4 out of 5) and Realme 6 Pro (Review) (4.5 out of 5). Sheth also said, “Expanding this series soon with another powerful addition!”

Realme 6i will feature a punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Helio G90T processor.

According to GizmoChinathe Realme 6s that made its debut in Europe in May will be rebranded as Realme 6i in India. The tech website reported that there is only one major difference between Realme 6 and Realme 6s. Realme 6 sports a 64-megapixel main camera whereas Realme 6s has a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

The smartphone maker introduced Realme 6i in Myanmar in March, reported GizChina. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs on the latest Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

The phone has a quad-camera setup on the back, which includes a 48 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2 MP depth and macro sensors. It also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery.

 

