Wednesday, March 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 6 with 64 MP camera, 4,300 mAh battery to go on sale today at 12 pm

The smartphone sports a 64 MP quad-camera setups at the back and run on Android 10 based Realme UI.


tech2 News StaffMar 11, 2020 09:50:20 IST

Realme 6, that was launched earlier this month, will be going on its first sale today. The smartphone sports a 64 MP quad-camera setups at the back and run on Android 10 based Realme UI.

Realme 6 with 64 MP camera, 4,300 mAh battery to go on sale today at 12 pm

Realme 6. Image: Flipkart

At 12 pm today (11 March), the Realme 6 will be going on its first sale on Flipkart. The smartphone was launched in three variants:

4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage - Rs 12,999

6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage - Rs 14,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant - Rs 15,999.

Realme 6 comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options.

Realme 6 specifications

Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Ultra Smooth display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor and runs the Android 10 based Realme UI.

On the camera front, Realme 6 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 macro sensor. For selfies, you get a 16 MP punch-hole front camera.

Realme 6 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30 W Flash charge tech.

You can also read our Realme 6 Pro first impressions here.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme 6

Realme 6 with 64 MP quad-camera setup to launch in India on 5 March

Feb 26, 2020
Realme 6 with 64 MP quad-camera setup to launch in India on 5 March
Realme 6, 6 Pro with 64 MP quad rear camera setup launched, pricing starts at Rs 12,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively

Realme 6

Realme 6, 6 Pro with 64 MP quad rear camera setup launched, pricing starts at Rs 12,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively

Mar 05, 2020
Realme 6, 6 Pro leaks suggest that they might be priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively

Realme 6

Realme 6, 6 Pro leaks suggest that they might be priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively

Mar 02, 2020
Realme 6 Pro first impressions: Five things we liked and four things we didn’t

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro first impressions: Five things we liked and four things we didn’t

Mar 07, 2020
Realme 6 Pro spotted on Geekbench, official teaser also reveals key details

Realme 6

Realme 6 Pro spotted on Geekbench, official teaser also reveals key details

Feb 28, 2020
Realme to launch its fitness band, Realme 6 on 5 March, might announce smartwatch as well

Realme

Realme to launch its fitness band, Realme 6 on 5 March, might announce smartwatch as well

Feb 26, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020