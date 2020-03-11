tech2 News Staff

Realme 6, that was launched earlier this month, will be going on its first sale today. The smartphone sports a 64 MP quad-camera setups at the back and run on Android 10 based Realme UI.

At 12 pm today (11 March), the Realme 6 will be going on its first sale on Flipkart. The smartphone was launched in three variants:

4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage - Rs 12,999

6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage - Rs 14,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant - Rs 15,999.

Realme 6 comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options.

Realme 6 specifications

Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Ultra Smooth display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor and runs the Android 10 based Realme UI.

On the camera front, Realme 6 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 macro sensor. For selfies, you get a 16 MP punch-hole front camera.

Realme 6 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30 W Flash charge tech.

You can also read our Realme 6 Pro first impressions here.

