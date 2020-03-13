Friday, March 13, 2020Back to
Realme 6 Pro with 30W fast charging, Snapdragon 720G SoC is now on sale

Starting today, Realme 6 Pro will be available on Flipkart, Realme's website and offline platforms.


tech2 News StaffMar 13, 2020 12:11:07 IST

Last week, Realme launched the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro in India. The Realme 6 went on sale on 11 March, and starting today (13 March), the Realme 6 Pro will be available on both online and offline platforms.

You can read our first impressions of Realme 6 Pro here.

Realme 6 Pro. Image: Anirudh Regidi/Tech2

Realme 6 Pro pricing, availability, and launch offers

Realme 6 Pro is available in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage at Rs 16,999, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage at Rs 17,999, and an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage option at Rs 18,999. It will come in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour variants.

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Realme's own website, Flipkart and the company's partner offline stores.

As for launch offers, on purchase of the smartphone using an Axis Bank Credit Card, Debit Card or EMI transactions, you are eligible to get an instant cashback of Rs 1,000.

Realme 6 Pro specifications

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full HD+ Ultra smooth display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display comes with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset and runs on the Android 10 based Realme UI. Realme 6 Pro offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup that houses 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera, 12 MP telephoto camera, and 2 MP macro camera. The camera supports 4K video recording and a 20X hybrid zoom. For selfies, you get a dual punch hole camera setup that has a 16 MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera.

Realme 6 Pro is equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30 W VOOC Flash charge 4.0 technology. It houses a Type C port and speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

