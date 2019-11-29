Friday, November 29, 2019Back to
Realme 5s to go on sale today in India at 12 pm; pricing starts at Rs 9,999

The 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration of the Realme 5s is priced at Rs 10,999.


tech2 News StaffNov 29, 2019 08:22:52 IST

The Realme 5s was announced in India on 20 November and it will be going on sale for the first time today. Starting at a price of Rs 9,999, it is an upgraded version of the Realme 5. The key highlights include a 48 MP primary camera in a quad rear-camera array and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme 5s to go on sale today in India at 12 pm; pricing starts at Rs 9,999

Realme 5s. Image: tech/Abhijit Dey

Realme 5s pricing and availability

The phone comes in two configurations. It will be available in a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model priced at Rs 9,999 and a 4 GB RAM + 128 GB model priced at Rs 10,999. Both models have three colour variants including Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red.

The Realme 5s will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the company’s official website.

Realme 5s specifications

Realme 5s features a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset and offers 4 GB RAM. In terms of OS, it runs on Android 9 Pie operating system.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48 MP primary sensor. The secondary cameras include an 8 MP wide-angle camera, a 2 MP portrait camera and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 13 MP selfie camera.

The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery.

