Realme 5i with 5,000 mAh battery to go on its first open sale today at 12 pm

Realme 5i is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and runs on Android 9.o Pie based ColorOS 6.0.1.


tech2 News StaffJan 15, 2020 08:19:05 IST

Realme added yet another smartphone — Realme 5i — to its Realme 5 series lineup that already includes Realme 5 (First impressions)Realme 5 Pro (Review) and Realme 5S.

Realme 5i will go on its first sale today on Flipkart and the company's website.

Realme 5i pricing, sale offers

Realme 5i comes in one storage variant — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant, that will cost you Rs 8,999.

Realme 5i with 5,000 mAh battery to go on its first open sale today at 12 pm

Realme 5i

In terms of colour, it will be available in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour variants.

The smartphone will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Realme website and Flipkart. Jio subscribers can get benefits worth Rs 7,500 on the purchase of this phone. Realme is also offering 10 percent SuperCash worth Rs 1,000 on Mobikwik.

Realme 5i specifications

Coming back to the Realme 5i, the smartphone sports waterdrop notch 6.52-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and runs on Android 9.o Pie based ColorOS 6.0.1.

In the camera department, it features an 8 MP camera for selfies. At the back, there is a quad-camera setup that includes 12 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro lens. Realme 5i also has a physical fingerprint sensor at the back.

Realme 5i display.

Realme 5i display.

Realme 5i is equipped by 5,000 mAh battery and it charges with 10W charger that comes bundled with the phone. This dual SIM smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack for connectivity. The sensors include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a digital compass, and a proximity sensor.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


