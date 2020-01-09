tech2 News Staff

Realme launched the 5i in India today with a price tag of Rs 8,999. Its specifications are almost similar to the Realme 5 which had the same price. Only one RAM and storage variant of the 5i was announced for India and it goes on sale on 15 January on Flipkart and the company’s website.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, it will be available in India only with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. However, buyers can upgrade the storage via the microSD card slot. It has a quad rear-camera setup with a primary 12 MP f/1.8 sensor along with an 8 MP f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle, 2 MP f/2.4 macro sensor, and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8 MP f/2.0 sensor for selfies.

The Realme 5i runs on ColorOS 6 that’s based on Android 9 Pie. An update to Android 10 is expected in the future. With a 5,000 mAh battery, it should last you for more than a day. However, there’s no fast charging and it connects via a dated micro-USB port. To have a clear perspective of the phone against its competition, here’s a table comparing it with the ones in the same price segment.

Smartphone Realme 5i Redmi Note 8 Redmi 8 Realme 5s Samsung Galaxy A10s Display Size (inch) 6.52 6.3 6.22 6.5 6.2 Resolution (pixels) 720 x 1600 1080 x 2340 720 x 1520 720 x 1600 720 x 1520 Processor Snapdragon 665 Snapdragon 665 Snapdragon 439 Snapdragon 665 MediaTek MT6762 Helio P22 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core GPU Adreno 610 Adreno 610 Adreno 505 Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320 RAM 4 GB 4/6 GB 4 GB 4 GB 2/3 GB On-Board Memory 64 GB 64/128 GB 64 GB 64/128 GB 32 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 512 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 512 GB Rear camera 12 MP f/1.8 (primary) + 8 MP f/2.3 (ultra-wide) + 2 MP f/2.4 (macro camera) + 2 MP f/2.4 (depth) 48 MP f/1.8 (primary) + 8 MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide) + 2 MP f/2.4 (macro camera) + 2 MP f/2.4 (depth) 12 MP f/1.8 (primary), 2MP (depth) 48 MP f/1.8 (primary) + 8 MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide) + 2 MP f/2.4 (macro camera) + 2 MP f/2.4 (depth) 13 MP f/1.8 (primary) + 2 MP f/2.4 (depth) Front Camera 8 MP f/2.0 13 MP f/2.0 8 MP f/2.0 13 MP f/2.0 8 MP f/2.0 OS Version Android 9 Pie, ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie, MIUI 11 Android 9 Pie, MIUI 11 Android 9 Pie, ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes USB Type microUSB USB-C USB-C microUSB microUSB Battery (mAh) 5,000 4,000 5,000 5,000 4,000 Fast charging No (10 W) Yes (18 W) Yes (18 W) No (10 W) No Colours Aqua Blue, Forest Green Space Black, Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, Cosmic Purple Onyx Black, Ruby Red, Sapphire Blue, Emerald Green Crystal Blue, Crystal Red, Crystal Purple Black, Blue, Green Starting price (Rs) 8,999 9,999 7,999 9,999 8,999

Conclusion

Looking at the above comparison, the Realme 5i faces serious competition from itself with the 5s. For just another Rs 1,000, you’re getting a better camera, both on the front and rear. From Xiaomi, you get a few better features for some extra money which are worth it. Along with a better camera system, you’re getting 18 W fast charging, although the battery capacity is 1,000 mAh lower. Then there’s a USB-C port as well which makes it future proof too. That being said, we will wait for a complete verdict after we review the device.

