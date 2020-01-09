Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

After Realme launched the Realme X50 5G smartphone in China earlier this week, it's now set for its first launch in 2020 in India. The company is scheduled to launch the Realme 5i smartphone in India today.

The launch for the Realme 5i will be done over a webcast, which you can see on Realme's official YouTube page, Flipkart landing page for Realme 5i and Realme's Facebook page. We have also embedded the YouTube webcast link below for your convenience.

In case you have a busy day ahead but you don't want to miss the livestream, you can tap the play button on the video above, which will show up the 'Set Reminder' option on the bottom left. Tap on that and enter your Gmail ID to be notified minutes before the webcast goes live.

Realme 5i expected specifications

While today the official details of the device will be revealed in India, the smartphone has been teased on Flipkart a bunch of times. The smartphone was also launched in Vietnam last month.

While there may be minor changes in specification, looking at the variant launched in Vietnam and the teasers, we expect the Realme 5i to feature a 6.52-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It might come with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP selfie camera. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm 665 chipset and might offer up to 4 GB RAM along with up to 64 GB internal storage.

In terms of the rear camera, the quad-camera setup is expected to include 12 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro lens. The Flipkart page also confirms that the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

It is expected that unlike Realme 5s, the Realme 5i will not have a crystal design on the back. Instead, it will sport a plain glossy back. It is likely to come in green and blue colour options.

Realme 5i expected pricing

In Vietnam, the Realme 5i was launched in two variants, one with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, which is priced at VND 3,690,000 that is approximately Rs 11,400. The second variant comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and costs VND 4,290,000, which converts to about Rs 13,200.