Realme 5i is likely to be powered by Qualcomm 665 chipset with options for 3 GB and 4 GB RAM.
The Realme 5i was launched in Vietnam last month. There, the Realme 5i was launched in two variants, one with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, which is priced at VND 3,690,000 that is approximately Rs 11,400. The second variant comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and costs VND 4,290,000, which converts to about Rs 13,200.
11:40 (IST)
What will be the highlight of Realme 5i?
As per the teaser on Flipkart and Realme's own website, the 5,000 mAh battery and the quad-camera setup will be the highlight of the smartphone.
11:29 (IST)
What do we know about the Realme 5i so far?
While we wait for the live stream to begin, which is scheduled for 12.30 pm, here's what we know about the Realme 5i so far:
(The article also carries the link to the webcast.)
11:10 (IST)
Hello folks!
Realme is hosting the first launch of 2020 in India today where it will be unveiling the Realme 5i smartphone for the market. Stay tuned to this liveblog for the tiniest of the details from the launch event.
After Realme launched the Realme X50 5G smartphone in China earlier this week, it's now set for its first launch in 2020 in India. The company is scheduled to launch the Realme 5i smartphone in India today.
Realme 5i will apparently come in a blue and green colour variant. Image: Realme
In case you have a busy day ahead but you don't want to miss the livestream, you can tap the play button on the video above, which will show up the 'Set Reminder' option on the bottom left. Tap on that and enter your Gmail ID to be notified minutes before the webcast goes live.
Realme 5i expected specifications
While today the official details of the device will be revealed in India, the smartphone has been teased on Flipkart a bunch of times. The smartphone was also launched in Vietnam last month.
While there may be minor changes in specification, looking at the variant launched in Vietnam and the teasers, we expect the Realme 5i to feature a 6.52-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It might come with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP selfie camera. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm 665 chipset and might offer up to 4 GB RAM along with up to 64 GB internal storage.
In terms of the rear camera, the quad-camera setup is expected to include 12 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro lens. The Flipkart page also confirms that the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.
It is expected that unlike Realme 5s, the Realme 5i will not have a crystal design on the back. Instead, it will sport a plain glossy back. It is likely to come in green and blue colour options.
Realme 5i expected pricing
