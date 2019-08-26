Monday, August 26, 2019Back to
Realme 5 with quad-cameras, 5,000 mAh battery to go on sale via Flipkart tomorrow

The Realme 5 has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.


tech2 News StaffAug 26, 2019 18:09:39 IST

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone Realme 5 in India tomorrow after announcing it a week back. The phone can be purchased via Flipkart and realme.com starting from 27 August ie tomorrow from 12.00 pm onwards. The device retails for a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant.

The Realme 5 has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. In terms of storage, the Realme 5 maxes out at 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and starts from 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage.

(Also Read - Realme 5 and 5 Pro first impressions: Quad cameras and 8 GB RAM make these very competitive)

It also features a quad-camera setup but without the 48 MP sensor seen in the Realme 5 Pro and instead has a 12 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The wide-angle lens in the quad-camera setup has a 119-degree field of view and an 8 MP resolution. Apart from a regular and wide-angle lens, the other two lenses are super macro and portrait sensors both of which have 2 MP resolutions

The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6.0 and comes with a huge 5,000 mAh battery. Connectivity options for the device include a dual-SIM 4G VoLTE slot, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/n and a micro-USB slot.

 

