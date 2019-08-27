tech2 News Staff

Realme's recently launched smartphone Realme 5 went on its first sale today. As per the company, the flash sale began at 12.00 pm today and 1, 20,000+ units were sold out in just 30 minutes. Since many people missed out on buying the device in the sale held this morning, Realme has announced another flash sale today, which will kick off at 8.00 pm (27 August) on Flipkart and the company website.

Realme 5 pricing, sale offers

Realme 5 comes in two storage variants — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB priced at Rs 9,999 and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB priced at Rs 10,999. Realme 5 is available in two colour variants — Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

As for the sale offers, if you buy the smartphone from the Realme website, you can Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000 and upto 10 percent SuperCash with MobikWik. You can also get a cashback of upto Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the device via Paytm UPI.

Realme 5 specification and features

The Realme 5 has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. In terms of storage, the Realme 5 maxes out at 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and starts from 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage.

(Also Read - Realme 5 and 5 Pro first impressions: Quad cameras and 8 GB RAM make these very competitive)

It also features a quad-camera setup but without the 48 MP sensor seen in the Realme 5 Pro and instead has a 12 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The wide-angle lens in the quad-camera setup has a 119-degree field of view and an 8 MP resolution. Apart from a regular and wide-angle lens, the other two lenses are super macro and portrait sensors both of which have 2 MP resolutions

The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6.0 and comes with a huge 5,000 mAh battery. Connectivity options for the device include a dual-SIM 4G VoLTE slot, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/n and a micro-USB slot.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.