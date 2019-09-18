Wednesday, September 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm: Price, launch offers, specifications

Realme 5 Pro is priced starting Rs 13,999 and comes in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colour variants.


tech2 News StaffSep 18, 2019 07:56:30 IST

After almost a month of launch, if you have still been trying to get your hands on the Realme 5 Pro, today is the day. The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12 pm today on Flipkart.

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm: Price, launch offers, specifications

Realme 5 Pro.

Realme 5 Pro pricing, sale offers

Realme 5 Pro is available in three storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant priced at Rs 13,999, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant priced at Rs 14,999, and an 8 GB + 128 GB version priced at Rs 16,999. The smartphone is available in two colour variants — Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue.

As for the sale offers, Flipkart will be giving a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and a 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Realme 5 Pro specifications

The Realme 5 Pro has a quad-camera setup which is a first for its price segment. The phone's primary lens is a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 1.25 micron pixel size. The wide-angle lens in the quad-camera setup has a 119-degree field of view and an 8 MP resolution. Apart from a regular and wide-angle lens, the other two lenses are super macro and portrait sensors both of which have 2 MP resolutions.

(Also read: Realme 5 Pro review: Quad-cameras and great performance make this an easy choice)

The device does not have an AMOLED display but instead settles for a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. Powering the Realme 5 Pro is a Snapdragon 712 chipset and the phone has a maximum RAM of 8 GB paired with up to 128 GB of internal storage which can be expanded to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In addition to that, the phone runs on Android 9 Pie with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6.0 and comes with a 4,035 mAh battery which supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro to go on its first sale tomorrow, pricing starts at Rs 13,999

Sep 03, 2019
Realme 5 Pro to go on its first sale tomorrow, pricing starts at Rs 13,999
Realme 5 Pro review: Quad-cameras and great performance make this an easy choice

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro review: Quad-cameras and great performance make this an easy choice

Sep 03, 2019
Realme 5 to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12.00 pm, pricing starts at Rs 9,999

Realme 5

Realme 5 to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12.00 pm, pricing starts at Rs 9,999

Sep 10, 2019
Vivo Z1x vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: The mid-range segment is heating up

Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: The mid-range segment is heating up

Sep 06, 2019
Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro: A budget spec battle

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro: A budget spec battle

Sep 04, 2019
Realme XT vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Battle of the mid-rangers

Realme XT

Realme XT vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Battle of the mid-rangers

Sep 13, 2019

science

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019
Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Pakistan and space

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Sep 16, 2019
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019