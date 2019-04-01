Monday, April 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 3 to go on sale on 2 April at 12 pm on Flipkart: All you need to know

In the given price segment, Realme 3 very closely competes with the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

tech2 News StaffApr 01, 2019 10:14:23 IST

Realme 3 was the company's first release for the year. While the smartphone went on sale once last month, if you missed that one, the next flash sale is scheduled for 2 April. The sale will kick off at 12.00 pm on Flipkart.

The smartphone comes in a Dynamic Black and a Radiant Blue colour options. It is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant, and Rs 10,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model.

Additionally, Flipkart is also offering an extra 5 percent cashback for users who purchase the Realme 3 using an Axis bank credit card. You can also avail up to a Rs 8,750 discount on the 3 GB model if you exchange an old device for it.

You can also read our review of the Realme 3 here.

Realme 3 to go on sale on 2 April at 12 pm on Flipkart: All you need to know

Realme 3

Realme 3 specifications and features

Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.1 GHz.

Both the 32 GB and 64 GB variants of the phone come with a microSD card slot, which allows expanding storage to up to 256 GB. On the software front, the smartphone runs Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie OS.

For photography, the Realme 3 sports a 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera system, whereas up front it has a 13 MP sensor for selfies. Fuelling the device is a 4,230 mAh battery.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App


also see

Realme

Realme announces Mobile Bonanza sale, offers on Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3 and more

Mar 22, 2019
Realme announces Mobile Bonanza sale, offers on Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3 and more

science

ISRO PSLV-C45 Satellite Launch today LIVE Updates: PSLV lifts off from Sriharikota carrying EMISAT, 28 other commercial satellites

ISRO PSLV Launch

ISRO PSLV-C45 Satellite Launch today LIVE Updates: PSLV lifts off from Sriharikota carrying EMISAT, 28 other commercial satellites

Apr 01, 2019
Elon Musk thinks his new rap song 'RIP Harambe' might be his 'finest work'

RIP Harambe

Elon Musk thinks his new rap song 'RIP Harambe' might be his 'finest work'

Apr 01, 2019
ISRO's PSLV-C45 launch of EMISAT, 28 other satellites: When, where to watch it live

EMISAT Launch

ISRO's PSLV-C45 launch of EMISAT, 28 other satellites: When, where to watch it live

Mar 31, 2019
India's Mission Shakti demonstration generated debris field of 'space junk'

DRDO

India's Mission Shakti demonstration generated debris field of 'space junk'

Mar 29, 2019