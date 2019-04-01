tech2 News Staff

Realme 3 was the company's first release for the year. While the smartphone went on sale once last month, if you missed that one, the next flash sale is scheduled for 2 April. The sale will kick off at 12.00 pm on Flipkart.

The smartphone comes in a Dynamic Black and a Radiant Blue colour options. It is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant, and Rs 10,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model.

Additionally, Flipkart is also offering an extra 5 percent cashback for users who purchase the Realme 3 using an Axis bank credit card. You can also avail up to a Rs 8,750 discount on the 3 GB model if you exchange an old device for it.



Realme 3 specifications and features

Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.1 GHz.

Both the 32 GB and 64 GB variants of the phone come with a microSD card slot, which allows expanding storage to up to 256 GB. On the software front, the smartphone runs Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie OS.

For photography, the Realme 3 sports a 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera system, whereas up front it has a 13 MP sensor for selfies. Fuelling the device is a 4,230 mAh battery.

