After the launch of the Realme 2 and the Realme 2 Pro this year, it appears that the company is already nearing the release of a new smartphone. The upcoming Realme smartphone was spotted on Geekbench and was powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio P60 chipset.

The publication MySmartPrice was the first to spot the listing and noticed that the smartphone has the model number RMX1833, which does not coincide with any of the company's previous generation phones.

The listing also reveals that the smartphone has a storage of 3703 MB, which means 4 GB of RAM. The operating system it runs on is the Android 8.1 Oreo. This is the first time we are seeing the specifications of the Realme 3. Nothing besides this is known yet.

The Realme 2 featured Qualcomm's Snapdragon 450 SoC. If the Realme 3 does end up featuring the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, it will be a device which will certainly perform better than the Realme 2 and cheer up disappointed Realme fans over the Realme downgrade.

Realme 2 which had the Snapdragon 450 SoC was considered a downgrade from the Realme 1, which had the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. On paper, the P60 is more potent than the Snapdragon 450.

Besides these details, not much is known, but it appears that the upcoming device may feature Oppo’s proprietary VOOC fast charging technology as well.